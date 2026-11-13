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Catalyx Targets Manufacturing Bottlenecks With OpenLine Platform
By Timothy Alexander,4 days ago
NEWTOWN, PA — Catalyx has launched OpenLine, a manufacturing integration platform designed to reduce production bottlenecks and compliance risks by connecting inspection systems, equipment and enterprise software across industrial production lines, the company announced. The platform targets manufacturers in life sciences, consumer packaged goods and other industries where disconnected...