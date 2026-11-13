undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Student-led Charlotte-area nonprofit collects toys for hospitalized children
By Carolyn Cerda,4 days ago
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-area nonprofit led by high school students is collecting toys for children receiving care at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. The group, Counts for Kids, aims to bring happiness to children facing difficult circumstances. Student leaders. Angel Chang, a senior at Weddington High School...
1