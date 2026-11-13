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VIDEO: Hailstorm Pummels Area
4 days ago
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ (November 13, 2026)– A hailstorm hit South Jersey and the Philadelphia area on Thursday afternoon, November 12, around 3 PM. The storm was predicted, but most paid no attention to the possibility. Simply put, it has been years since hail fell with the intensity shown in the video. So why did we see it now? We were able to pull up our porch window awnings, but the awning over the front door looks like a piece of Swiss cheese, as the hail destroyed it.