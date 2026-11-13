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Castle Valley Orthodontics Student of the Week | Naomi Nielson
3 days ago
This week’s Castle Valley Orthodontics student of the week award goes to Naomi Nielson. Naomi is a bright student who fills the hallways and the Visual Arts classroom with pure joy. She always puts forth her best effort, making sure every project reflects her full creative ability and craftsmanship. Naomi is a student who is always willing to lend a helping hand to her classmates, making sure everyone feels welcome. She is a wonderful example of kindness and teamwork. She never hesitates to brighten a classmate’s day and see the positive in everything others do. She never forgets to say, “Thank you,” and share how much fun she had creating art that day. Carbon High is lucky to have a student like Naomi, who brings so much cheer and joy to the school!