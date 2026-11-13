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Netflix’s ‘Bosch’ Replacement Officially Drops Major Update for Final Season
By Makuochi Echebiri,4 days ago
All good things must sadly come to an end, and unfortunately, The Lincoln Lawyer has reached this inevitable point. There's a case to be made that the legal drama series could have gone on for longer, but alas, we're at the finish line. Though it's a difficult pill to swallow, fans can take solace in the fact that Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) will get a proper outro — a much better outcome than an abrupt cancellation that would've left us all stranded on that Season 4 cliffhanger ending. Author Michael Connelly recently confirmed a March 2027 release window for the final chapter, and as we inch closer, new details about what to expect have begun to surface.