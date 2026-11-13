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Lions OC Makes Feelings Clear on Benched Starter
By Parker Hurley,4 days ago
The Detroit Lions benched starting left guard Christian Mahogany in their Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that he talked to Mahogany, Mahogany addressed the team, and they are all going to move. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing made it clear that the benching did not have to do with his play, and they like the effort he has shown when he is out there.