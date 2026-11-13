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Wisconsin and Iowa part of $63M settlement over Family Dollar alleged overcharging
4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states; including Wisconsin and Iowa, received a $63 million settlement with Family Dollar over allegations the retailer routinely charged customers more at the register than advertised prices. According to the complaint filed Thursday, thousands of Family Dollar stores nationwide...
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