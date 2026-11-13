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7 Lingering Questions I Have After Finishing 'VisionQuest'
By Michael Block,4 days ago
Spoiler Alert: This list contains spoilers for the VisionQuest finale.And just like that, the WandaVision trilogy has come to an end. On the small screen, that is! After eight mind-blowing episodes, VisionQuest has continued to expand the story of Vision (Paul Bettany). Created by Terry Matalas, the latest Disney+ entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows a rebooted White Vision as he retreats into a virtual mind space to process his restored memories alongside AI personas from his past, including Ultron (James Spader). His isolated existence is upended when a dangerous bounty forces him to go on the run with Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica), a superpowered teenager who just so happens to be his son.