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Jessica Pegula Sends Strong Message to ‘Diva’ Mirra Andreeva Ahead of WTA Finals Showdown
By Sai Mohan,4 days ago
Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva will square off for the first time ever in the semifinals of the 2026 WTA Finals on Saturday. The match promises to be extra spicy after a hot mic caught Pegula calling Andreeva “a diva” during a practice session livestreamed on the WTA’s YouTube channel earlier in the tournament. Taking the moment in stride, Andreeva leaned into the label on Instagram, posting a photo with Pegula playfully captioned “DIVAS” alongside nail-polish and kissing emojis.