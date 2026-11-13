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Snow Winds Down This Morning
By Bill Kardas,4 days ago
Snow comes to an end later this morning. Cloudy and cold, with high temperatures in the upper 30s. The weather remains cold and cloudy heading into the weekend. Winds turn into the northwest on Saturday, bringing lake effect snow showers to Central New York on Saturday. Little accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 30s. Cloudy on Sunday, with a passing snow shower. Highs in the low 40s.
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