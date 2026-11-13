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NY Giants news: Giants lose to Commanders, more
By James Hickey,4 days ago
New York Giants headlines for Friday. Good morning, New York Giants fans! Here are the stories you need as the Giants sit atop the NFC East. This knee injury was a new experience that drew Nabers into a scary, unexpected place. “Just my attitude,” Nabers said of why he lost himself. “Everybody didn’t know what my mindset was. Just at a loss for words. Didn’t really have a lot of words to say. Didn’t really have, I don’t know, I kind of was empty. Just didn’t know what the future holds, how I was going to respond, just with everything that was going on. Everybody just didn’t know.”