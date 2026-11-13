undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Managing Consent, Identity, and Personalization Across Digital Channels
By MTC NEWS DESK,4 days ago
Architectural Harmony: Align identity and personalization with consent controls to deliver relevant digital experiences without compromising data privacy. A customer visits a brand’s website, looks at a product, opens a promotional email, and then returns via a mobile app. Marketing systems can track each interaction, even if they’re conducted by the same individual. While linking the touchpoints will provide marketers with a more complete picture of customer interests, it also presents an important question: Is it a good idea for the organization to link and use that information?