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REVIEW: Wanted
4 days ago
Review of the Wednesday, November 11, 2026 matinee performance at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City. Starring Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine, Ledisi, Luke James, Bradley Jaden, Aurelia Williams and Awa Sal Secka. Book and lyrics by Angelica Cheri. Music by Ross Baum. Orchestrations by John Clancy. Scenic design by Beowulf Boritt. Costume design by Emilio Sosa. Lighting design by Adam Honore. Video and projection design by Stefania Bulbarella. Sound design by Gareth Owen. Choreography by Chelsey Arce. Direction by Stevie Walker-Webb. 2 hours 30 minutes including one intermission.