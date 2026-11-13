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PeroCycle Advances Industrial Carbon Recycling with St Helens Pilot Reactor
4 days ago
PeroCycle Advances Industrial Carbon Recycling with St Helens Pilot Reactor. A two-tonne pilot reactor planned for St Helens, Merseyside, will provide an industrial testing ground for technology designed to convert carbon dioxide from energy-intensive manufacturing into reusable carbon monoxide. The project brings together University of Birmingham spin-out PeroCycle and industrial research organisation Glass Futures, with pilot testing scheduled throughout 2027.