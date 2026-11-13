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Colorado’s Senior Property Tax Exemption Is Real, It’s Large, and Most People Who Qualify Never Claim It
By Gloria Turner,4 days ago
Every year, thousands of Colorado homeowners over the age of 65 write a property tax check they didn’t have to write — at least not in full. The state has a senior homestead exemption written directly into the Colorado Constitution. It removes $100,000 from the taxable value of a qualifying home — specifically, 50 percent of the first $200,000 of actual value. For most Colorado homeowners, whose homes are worth well above $200,000, that works out to the same $100,000 reduction every year.