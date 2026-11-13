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Iowa Hawkeyes Football: Purdue Boilermakers Game Preview
By David Fidler,4 days ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes face the Purdue Boilermakers in a matchup of teams looking to improve their postseason opportunities. This Saturday, the Iowa Hawkeyes face the Purdue Boilermakers in a matchup of two teams looking to hang on to their slim postseason opportunities. Iowa, at 7-2, is fighting for its minimal chance at a Playoff berth. The Boilers, meanwhile, at 3-6, have to win out to make a bowl.