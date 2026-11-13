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Wapello School Board agreed during its Nov. 11 monthly meeting to strike out on its own to complete several large facility projects
4 days ago
After holding several discussions and meetings with a Minneapolis-based engineering assessment and construction program management firm, the Wapello School Board agreed during its Nov. 11 monthly meeting to strike out on its own to complete several large facility projects. The HawkEye reports the board had met with representatives of SitelogiQ during its Oct. 20 monthly meeting and received cost estimates and other information for many of the projects identified by a facility assessment the company completed this summer. The estimates were around $5 million for projects deemed most feasible, with a more expansive project that would cost nearly $10 million. Among the work identified in the assessment were roof repairs, HVAC initiatives, electrical upgrades, restroom modifications, ceiling replacements and other efforts. The board had delayed making any decision until its November meeting, where most of its members agreed the district could handle the projects itself. SitelogiQ completed the assessment and other work at no charge to the school district. School officials did not indicate when more discussions on the projects might be held.