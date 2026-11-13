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Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Pitt Panthers-Previews, predictions, how to watch, odds
By FrankDNole,4 days ago
FSU to play first cold weather game in 4 years - temperature expected to drop to 32 degrees. Florida State interim head coach Rick Stockstill will lead the Seminoles into Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium tonight to face the Panthers as 3.5-point underdogs in another ACC Friday Night Lights showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.