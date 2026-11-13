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Dakota Johnson Transforms Into Pop-Punk Penny Lane For A Night With MGK
By Hannah Jackson,4 days ago
Kate Hudson in Almost Famous, is that you? No – but it is her good friend, Dakota Johnson. Yesterday, the actor visited her rumoured paramour, MGK, during a late-night recording session, where she put her own spin on the Penny Lane coat. But Johnson didn’t go full boho roadie – instead, she offered a more pop-punk take on the iconic shearling-lined number.