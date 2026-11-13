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Jonah Parzen-Johnson & Lau Nau LIVE IN ITALY: A FEW WE REMEMBER
3 days ago
Lau Nau is the performance and recording name of Laura Naukkarinen, a Finnish composer, producer, singer and sound artist who is a native of Helsinki. She plays violin, guitar, keyboard, various toy instruments, idiophones, and sings. She has recorded for several labels and performed with a number of groups playing experimental music, exploring free improvisation, and psychedelic folk music.