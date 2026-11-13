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Mrs. Joyce White Davis
By Connie Gaines,3 days ago
Mrs. Joyce White Davis, age 83 went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice. A daughter of the late Willard and Myrtle White, she was born July 30, 1943, raised and worked in Toccoa, Georgia. She was a 1961 graduate of Toccoa High School. She retired from Coats and Clark Human Resources Department. After retirement, she enjoyed working with her brother, Jerry White at Jerry’s Pharmacy and did this for several years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was known for her delicious desserts. She was a member of the First Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.