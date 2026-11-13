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Greenwich Police Dept Swears In Four Promoted Officers, Two Special Officers
By greenwichfreepress,4 days ago
The Greenwich Police Department recognized four officers advancing into new leadership positions on Thursday during a swearing-in ceremony that also marked the continued service of two retired law enforcement veterans. Eric Scorca was promoted to Deputy Chief, James Ruszkowski to Captain, Michael O’Connor Jr. to Lieutenant, and Sebastian Arenas to...