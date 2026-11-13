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Feinsinger column: The case against meat, Part 1
By Dr. Greg FeinsingerDoctor's Tip,4 days ago
Placebo-controlled, double-blind studies are the gold standard for evidence-based recommendations in the medical field. However, it’s difficult to conduct long-term studies like this on nutrition, and epidemiological studies — which involve looking at large human populations, what they eat, what diseases they develop and what they die from — are a valid alternative. Some of these studies are summarized below: