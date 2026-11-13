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12 Things That Calm Dogs And 3 That Make Them Anxious
By Jan,3 days ago
Dogs, like humans, experience a range of emotions including anxiety and stress. Understanding what calms our canine companions and what triggers their anxiety is crucial for responsible pet ownership. Dogs communicate their emotional state primarily through body language, and being attentive to these signals helps us create environments where they can thrive. Whether you have a naturally anxious dog or are simply looking to enhance your pet’s wellbeing, this guide will explore twelve effective calming strategies and three common anxiety triggers to avoid.