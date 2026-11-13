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More mountain snow showers into the weekend
By Peter Kvietkauskas,8 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday! Any leftover snow showers across central and southern parts of the area are quickly wrapping up through the mid to late morning. We are left dry, but cloudy through the rest of the day ahead. Temperatures for the day will head back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by this afternoon. Tonight mainly cloudy skies stick around as overnight lows fall into the 30s.
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