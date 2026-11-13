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Pet of the week • 11-13-26
4 days ago
Meet Amelia, an adorable 27-pound, 1-year-2-month-old blue heeler mix with a personality that could power a small city. She’s got a gorgeous coat with tan polka dots, big pointed ears and a smile that’s practically impossible to resist. She’s got personality for days and will do best with an active, patient family that shares her zest for life and high energy. But Amelia isn’t just about goofy grins and good times; she’s a loving girl who enjoys attention and would love to have a family to call her own.
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