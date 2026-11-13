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12 Signs of Stomach Ache in Dogs
By Andrew,4 days ago
Every dog owner knows that sick, sinking feeling when their furry friend isn’t acting like themselves. Unlike us humans, dogs can’t simply tell us when their tummy hurts or they’re feeling under the weather. They rely on us to recognize the subtle and not-so-subtle signs that something’s wrong. Whether you’ve got a tiny Chihuahua or a massive Great Dane, stomach problems can affect any pup, and knowing what to look for could save your dog from unnecessary pain and potentially serious complications. here are 12 signs of stomach ache in dogs.