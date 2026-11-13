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Fundraiser planned to help Tulsa firefighter’s daughter battling brain cancer
By Bailey Coyle,4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa firefighter's family is getting a helping hand from the community as they navigate an increasingly difficult cancer battle. Ten-year-old Teal Esmeyer was diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumor when she was seven years old. Since then, her family has been doing everything possible to give her more time and make memories together.