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Teen Girl & Woman Hit By Vehicles
By mattray,4 days ago
Two pedestrians were hit by vehicles Thursday morning in Waterloo in separate incidents less than an hour apart. First, emergency crews and police were called to West High School where a 16 year old girl was hit by a pickup truck as she was in a cross walk just prior to 7:30. She was taken to the hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities.
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