undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stillaguamish Tribe Donates $300,000 to Local Charities
4 days ago
ARLINGTON, WA – The Stillaguamish Tribe donated $300,000 to three local charities during the Jodi and Bender Live broadcast on 95.7 The Jet last Saturday. The tribe presented $100,000 each to A Christmas Wish, Arlington Community Food Bank and Stanwood Camano Food Bank. The organizations provide holiday assistance, food and other resources to local families and community members.