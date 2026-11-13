undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
We might already know what the Phillies starting infield will look like in 2027
4 days ago
While quite a bit of uncertainty remains in the outfield, the infield picture for the Phillies might not be as complicated as we thought entering the winter. Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez and Edmundo Sosa are all free agents, which seemingly created a lot of instability in the infield for the Phillies this offseason. It appears as though Bohm is being courted by both New York teams. Jon Heyman of The New York Post says that the Yankees have checked in with a slew of infielders, including Arraez. Sosa could potentially seek a larger role — on a multi-year deal — which would likely push him out of Philly. There’s a distinct possibility that all three are playing elsewhere next season.