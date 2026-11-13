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Drag Racing While Drunk Leads to Crash
By mattray,4 days ago
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after allegedly crashing into a roundabout while drag racing drunk, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 52 year old Lucas Watson has been charged with first offense OWI and Drag Racing. Police say he was racing another vehicle in his 2010 Toyota Camry at around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday when he crashed into the roundabout at University Avenue and Cedar Heights Drive. Watson allegedly blew a .09 on a breath test, slightly above the legal limit of .08.