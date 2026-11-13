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Shapiro Administration Highlights Wexford Interchange Project, $316 Million in Transportation Investments in Pittsburgh Region This Year
4 days ago
(File Photo of the PennDOT Logo) (Bridgeville, PA) PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll and local officials highlighted the ongoing construction of the Interstate 79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange project yesterday and discussed the 2026 construction season, which includes $316 million in infrastructure investments in Beaver, Allegheny and Lawrence counties. Over 3,100 miles...