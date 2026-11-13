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PAGCOR verifies alleged restricted persons data disclosure
3 days ago
The regulator said there is no verified evidence linking the online posting to a new unauthorised intrusion into its systems. The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has said that it is verifying an alleged online disclosure involving information associated with its National Database of Restricted Persons (NDRP). According to the regulator, its Computer Emergency Response Team (PAGCOR-CERT) is assessing the authenticity, source and extent of the alleged disclosure, including whether it may be related to a previously reported incident.