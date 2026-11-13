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Wartburg Exceeds Fundraising Goal
By mattray,4 days ago
Wartburg College has announced that they have surpassed their goal on a fundraising campaign. Three years ago Wartburg launched the “Our Brightest Days” campaign with a goal of raising $36 million. The college says the money would help expand access to a high-quality private college education through competitive pricing, meaningful financial aid, and funding for experiential learning opportunities. To date, the campaign has brought in more than $38 million, including 10 gifts of more than $1 million. They say first time givers comprised more than half of all donors. The money is being used for 50 new scholarship funds, a new Alumni and Career Connections initiative, upgrades to facilities on campus, and additional support for the Knight’s Experience Fund, which helps with things like study away, research, internships, and music tours.