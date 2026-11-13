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8 Styling Ideas That Will Make Anyone Rethink Velvet
By Augustine Hammond,4 days ago
As a child, my festive wardrobe was largely made up of Laura Ashley velvet dresses, complete with puffy sleeves, frilly collars and little bows. My mum loved dressing me in the plush fabric, always insisting it was terribly elegant. I wasn’t quite so convinced. Once I hit my tomboy phase, I wanted nothing to do with frills or dresses, so the velvet frocks were swapped for a pair of stretchy velour tracksuit bottoms.