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Holiday Train Bucket arrives today at the Disneyland Resort
By Disney Mouseketeer,4 days ago
Subscribe to our newsletter & never miss our next post. Subscribe Now!. A super cute novelty popcorn bucket arrives today at the Disneyland Resort for the holiday season. This new Holiday Train Bucket features Santa Mickey Mouse atop the train with a picture of Minnie Mouse on one side and Pluto with a reindeer on the other side. The train is battery powered to roll and includes popcorn at time of purchase. Santa Mickey lifts with a hinged back for access to the popcorn bucket area. Price is $35.99.