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First Time Iowa Free of Drought/Dryness Since August 2025
By Janelle Tucker,4 days ago
Iowa had a wetter-than-average October – and that’s helped the state get back to normal conditions. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor was released on Thursday – it confirms that the entire state is now completely free from any level of dryness or drought for the first time since August 26, 2025. This change follows the removal of small pockets of moderate drought and abnormal dryness in northwestern Iowa during October.