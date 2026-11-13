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Linn County Seeks Private Well Owners for Groundwater Monitoring Program
By Janelle Tucker,4 days ago
Linn County is seeking private well owners to volunteer to have water levels monitored as a part of Linn County’s groundwater monitoring program. This program is intended to collect data on groundwater levels and fluctuations to improve Linn County’s understanding of groundwater resources. The data collected will be used to establish baseline groundwater information and evaluate changes in groundwater levels over time.