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How to watch Serbia vs Germany match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League
By World Soccer Talk,4 days ago
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Serbia vs Germany on US television and via legal streaming:. WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Friday, November 13, 2026. Serbia host Germany on Friday, November 13 in the Nations League carrying a difficult stretch of results into the game. They lost 1-2 to the Netherlands on October 4, having already fallen 0-2 to Germany three days earlier on October 1, and before that dropped a 1-2 decision to the Netherlands on September 27. Three straight losses leave Serbia searching for a response on home soil, and a repeat result against Germany would extend a run they badly need to stop.