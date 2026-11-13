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Small Business Saturday: Just Desserts by Aimee overcomes setbacks to find sweet success
4 days ago
Overcoming adversity is nothing new for Just Desserts by Aimee owner/chef Aimee Mobus Loughran. Less than a year after a sunny, people-packed ribbon-cutting outside her commercial kitchen at 755 Center St., Loughran’s business evaporated. In 2020, “I was all custom-order-based; so, I had weddings, birthdays, showers. Every single weekend...
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