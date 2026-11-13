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Islamic Alchemy and the Birth of Chemistry
4 days ago
Journal for the History of Arabic Science, Vol. 3 (1979) Summary: Seyyed Hossein Nasr examines the development of chemistry in the medieval Islamic world, focusing on two influential figures: Jābir ibn Hayyān and Muhammad ibn Zakariyyā al-Rāzī. Nasr argues that Islamic alchemy was originally a spiritual and philosophical discipline in which the transformation of materials symbolised the transformation of the human soul. While Jābir approached the natural world through a combination of experimentation, symbolism and religious philosophy, al-Rāzī increasingly treated substances and chemical processes as physical realities that could be studied independently of their spiritual meanings. Nasr identifies this change as a crucial step towards the emergence of chemistry as a distinct science, although he emphasises that alchemy and chemistry continued to coexist in Islamic civilisation. The study also examines how religious and philosophical disagreements, particularly concerning prophecy and the interpretation of nature, influenced their different approaches. Ultimately, Nasr presents the birth of chemistry as not simply a technological or experimental development, but a transformation in how medieval scholars understood the relationship between matter, nature and the spiritual world.