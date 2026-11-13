undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Idaho independent Achilles fell short against Republican US Sen. Risch. Can independents win here?
By Laura Guido,3 days ago
Idaho’s Todd Achilles was one of a handful of major independent U.S. Senate candidates in red states to generate national attention ahead of the 2026 general election. Although he and the other high-profile independents lost their races, Achilles argues there’s still a future for independents to be a competitive alternative in a two-party system, and a viable way to win in such a Republican state.