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World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
4 days ago
The Council is recognizing November 15, 2026, as World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in the City of Boston, honoring those who have lost their lives to traffic violence and recognizing the families and communities impacted by roadway crashes. The Council is also expressing its support for individuals and organizations advocating for safer streets and renewed efforts to prevent traffic-related deaths.