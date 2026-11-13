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Bitcoin hits 12-week low as dollar rallies on interest-rate outlook, liquidations top $1.6 billion
By Oliver Knight,4 days ago
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $70,000 for the first time since August and is down 3.5% since midnight UTC, as the dollar climbs and liquidations top $1.6 billion. Bitcoin BTC$69,341.71 and ether ETH$1,959.65, the two largest cryptocurrencies, slumped to their lowest levels in 12 weeks as traders priced in a Fed rate increase next month, strengthening the dollar, raising bond yields and making riskier assets less attractive.