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National Survivors of Homicide Victims Awareness Month
4 days ago
The Council is recognizing November 20 through December 20, 2026, as National Survivors of Homicide Victims Awareness Month in the City of Boston, honoring individuals, families, and communities impacted by homicide. The resolution also expresses support for establishing a National Survivors of Homicide Victims Awareness Month at the federal level to raise awareness and promote access to support services for survivors.