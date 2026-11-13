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New Marine Corps policy gives troops right to reject substandard barracks rooms
By PRE NewsIdeas,4 days ago
Marines at Camp Lejeune, MCAS Cherry Point, and other military installations now have the right to refuse barracks rooms with mold, pest infestations or other serious problems without fear of retaliation. The Marine Corps has issued a new Barracks Bill of Rights establishing specific standards for living conditions and maintenance.