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New Mock Draft Gives Browns A Surprising Non-QB Pick
By Jimmy Swartz,4 days ago
Quarterback talk tends to dominate draft conversations in Cleveland. Every mock draft gets checked first for which passer the Browns land, and for good reason. But with 2 1st-round picks in 2027, Andrew Berry may have room to address more than one need near the top of the draft. The latest projection from PFF takes advantage of that, starting with a fix for one of the defense’s biggest problems.
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