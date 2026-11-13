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Scott Colom’s U.S. Senate win changes the narrative about Mississippi
4 days ago
As Martin Luther King Jr. listed the places he dreamed of freedom taking root, he put the word "even" before the state where I was born. There was wall-to-wall racism in the United States, and the whole bloc of Jim Crow states was notoriously deadly. But from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, King spoke of a day when "even the state of Mississippi…will be transformed."