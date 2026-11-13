undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
RepData Appoints Global Business Leader to Board
By Site Staff,3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — RepData, a provider of research and insights technology with integrated data quality verification, has appointed George Gallate to its board of directors. Gallate brings more than 40 years of experience building and advising businesses across data, technology, marketing and professional services, with a focus on business growth, strategic partnerships and bringing new capabilities to market.